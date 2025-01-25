Mets 4-Time All-Star Floated As Possible Answer To Red Sox’s Big Question
The Boston Red Sox certainly need to balance out the lineup.
This has been the case throughout the offseason so far. Boston had a lefty-heavy lineup in 2024 and it has been reported on numerous occasions that the Red Sox are looking to fix that this offseason.
Who could the Red Sox add? Boston has been linked to guys like Alex Bregman or Nolan Arenado, but they aren’t the only possible solutions. Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer took a look at each team and made a “wish list” for each organization. For Boston, Rymer unsurprisingly said a right-handed bat is its biggest need and suggested New York Mets four-time All-Star Pete Alonso.
“The Red Sox have fulfilled their mission to deepen their rotation, but their bullpen still has holes where (Kenley Jansen) and Chris Martin used to be,” Rymer said. “A reunion with the former doesn't feel likely, but (Carlos Estévez) and (David Robertson) are there for them, too.
“As for the righty hitter, Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado are the names most commonly associated with the Red Sox. Ha-Seong Kim is another hypothetical option, and there may even be a fit for Pete Alonso if the bridge between him and the New York Mets closes.”
Alonso is one of the best sluggers in baseball. His bat would play well at Fenway Park, but a move shouldn’t be considered likely by any means. There hasn’t been smoke between Boston and Alonso and positionally, it wouldn’t work unless Masataka Yoshida or Triston Casas got moved. This doesn’t seem likely and is more of a pipe dream.
