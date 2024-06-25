Red Sox Star Surprisingly Mentioned As Trade Candidate Amid Hot Streak
The Boston Red Sox have been one of the hottest teams in baseball throughout the month of June and is starting to change the narrative swirling around the club.
Boston entered the season without high expectations after a seemingly slow offseason. The Red Sox didn't make many additions and opted instead to roll with internal options.
While many speculated the team should've made more moves, Boston opted not to spend heavily. Clearly, the plan has worked out as the Red Sox have played significantly above expectations and now are a season-high seven games above .500 at 43-36. Boston currently holds the final American League Wild Card spot and is just a 1/2 game behind the Minnesota Twins for the second spot.
Boston appeared to be a team that could be nearing a sell-off this summer at the trade deadline but its recent play should change that idea. The Red Sox should be considering ways to add to the current club rather than selling off for prospects.
While this is the case, the New York Post's Jon Heyman mentioned Red Sox star Kenley Jansen as a possible trade candidate.
"We'll start with the most-coveted and Mason Miller certainly is," Heyman said about the closer trade market. "He's got five more years of control so we'll see whether Oakland actually does that one. There is a bonanza of closers that could be available with Mason Miller at the top...
"Here's some more closers and not all of these names have been out there. Some more closers who could be out there is Carlos Estévez, he's been out there with the Angels. Kenley Jansen, we'll have to see about the Red Sox maybe they'll be a buyer we shall see."
Jansen has been in trade rumors throughout the season but if the Red Sox keep winning they should hold on to him even with Liam Hendriks returning. Boston has a strong bullpen right now but keeping Jansen and adding Hendriks could make it one of the best in baseball.
