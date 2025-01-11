MLB Insider Warns Red Sox Against $260 Million Blockbuster Swap
The Boston Red Sox have been the most talked about team when it has come to a possible trade involving St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado.
He has been in trade rumors all offseason to this point and the Red Sox continue to be brought up as a fit. While this is the case, there also has been chatter about the possibility of trading first baseman Triston Casas. A deal involving Casas still seems unlikely at this point and it absolutely should be.
Boston shouldn't trade Casas unless it is for the perfect deal. It's unclear if one with Arenado would be that. FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray warned Boston against pulling off a trade for Arenado that involves Casas.
"If I were the Red Sox, I would be really about this one," Murray said. "If you end up acquiring Arenado, you're going to be adding a big salary to the mix and you got to be careful on what you end up giving up because you can't give up too much for a guy who probably does not have much wear and tear left on the tires...
"If I’m the Boston Red Sox, I do not trade Triston Casas. I would not do that. I think that would come back to bite them in the (expletive). I think they’d look foolish if they ended up doing that.”
This seems to be a pretty fair breakdown of what has been speculated. Hopefully, Boston holds on to Casas.
More MLB: Red Sox Projected As Top Landing Spot For 10-Time Gold Glove Winner