MLB Writer Makes Wild Prediction With Red Sox's Rafael Devers
The Boston Red Sox have one of the best offensive players in baseball despite a slow start to the season.
Rafael Devers is a phenomenal player who has had some tough luck to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season. He hasn't gotten a hit yet this season after a long offseason. There was a lot of drama about the third base position and it hasn't really stopped even though he is officially the team's designated hitter.
There's been a lot of weird conversations about Devers, but he is a part of the team's current plans and certainly seems like a long-term option for this club. Boston signed him to a team-record 10-year, $313.5 million deal. You don't do that if you aren't keeping a player around. Trade chatter around him is pretty ridiculous at this point.
While this is the case, FanSided's Devon Platana predicted this is Devers' final Opening Day in Boston.
"Nobody would be surprised if Rafael Devers is no longer with the Red Sox after the 2025 season," Platana said. "The veteran slugger created headlines in spring training due to his less-than-enthusiastic reaction towards free-agent signing Alex Bregman stealing the former's starting third base job. Red Sox manager Alex Cora worked hard to smooth out the situation, and it seemed like Devers eventually came around to the idea of being the designated hitter.
"After all, he's more than proven that he can handle DH duties after amassing 200 home runs and 638 RBIs in the eight previous seasons. Fast forward through the season-opening series, and Devers is off to one of the worst starts in big-league history."
It's not everyday you see a contract as large as Devers'. It's even more rare to see someone like that get moved. It doesn't seem likely at all.
