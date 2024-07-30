Nationals 'Asking For The Moon' In Exchange For Red Sox Reliever Target
The Boston Red Sox are still looking for bullpen help ahead of Tuesday night’s trade deadline.
Who exactly Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will turn his attention toward acquiring on Tuesday afternoon will depend on availability and price point.
The Red Sox have been linked to sleeper asset Lucas Erceg of the Oakland Athletics, but they could make a huge splash by acquiring Nationals reliever Kyle Finnegan, who is probably the second-best relief asset on the market behind Tanner Scott.
Boston has already been in discussions with the Nationals on Finnegan, but his asking price is expected to be high.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported on Tuesday that the cost to trade for Finnegan is reaching lunar heights, which might deter Breslow from pursuing Finnegan.
“All-Star Kyle Finnegan is considered to be among the best relievers available, even after giving up five runs on Monday,” Feinsand said. “Finnegan is under control through 2025, and one exec said the Nationals are currently “asking the moon” for the right-hander.”
With Finnegan becoming unreachable and Scott on the minds of several contenders, Breslow may have to get creative and dip into the middle portion of the market for a reliever.
