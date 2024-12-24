One Blockbuster Move For Red Sox To Make After Walker Buehler Deal
The Boston Red Sox have made a specific effort to improve the starting rotation and they have done just that.
Boston entered the offseason saying this one was going to be different. The Red Sox haven't made many big moves over the last few years but this offseason they already have acquired Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler to bolster the starting rotation.
The Red Sox had the seventh-best starter ERA in 2024 and now will add two All-Stars into the mix. Boston clearly is trending in the right direction.
Now, the Red Sox need to add some more offense to reflect the improvements to the starting rotation. Boston desperately needs to add right-handed pop after losing Tyler O'Neill. The Red Sox had a similar issue last offseason and solved it by completing a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for O'Neill. It makes sense to take a similar approach this offseason.
Star third baseman Nolan Arenado is on the trade block and has had ties to Boston all offseason to this point. Landing him would lead to other questions for Rafael Devers and Triston Casas. But, adding his offense would be worth it. Plus, if they open up the designated hitter spot by moving Masataka Yoshida, there's a world in which Arenado, Devers, and Casas are all in the lineup each day.
Arenado is a bonafide star and is owed $74 million over the next three years. A trade with the Cardinals like would also include some money on St. Louis' end to make this number go down even more. Arenado would be a fantastic option to help the offense and would be cheaper than someone like Alex Bregman. This should be Boston's next move.
