One Realistic Move For Red Sox After Teoscar Hernández Sweepstakes
The Boston Red Sox still need to add some pop to the middle of the lineup but missed out on one of the better hitters available.
Boston was heavily tied to All-Star slugger Teoscar Hernández but he ultimately decided to re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Where does that leave things with Boston? Their starting rotation is in a fantastic spot and now the offense just needs a boost.
Hernández would've been a seamless replacement for Tyler O'Neill. He could've played a lot of outfield and occasionally saw time as designated hitter. A move like this would've led to minimal changes elsewhere on the roster.
Boston has been linked to Alex Bregman as another right-handed option for the lineup, but adding him would lead to some position changes.
Now that the Red Sox missed out on Hernández, it would make a lot of sense to sign Bregman, but there are other options out there as well. If the Red Sox want to add specifically to the outfield, one realistic option could be former Baltimore Orioles All-Star Anthony Santander.
He's younger than Hernández and can play the corner outfield spots as well as a little first base. Santander had 44 home runs in 2024 to go along with 102 RBIs. He's 30 years old and is coming off the best season of his career.
It would be great for the Red Sox to either add him or Bregman. But, after missing out on the Hernández sweepstakes, Santander is the closest equivalent.
