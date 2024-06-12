Phillies Loosely Linked To Red Sox Slugger Amid Stellar Season
There has been plenty of talk regarding the Boston Red Sox's uncomfortable position with the July 30 Major League Baseball trade deadline swiftly approaching.
Boston continues to hang around .500 and will have some difficult decisions to make barring a drastic change in performance -- good or bad -- which would make the choice for them. With that said, it's clear to those watching the Red Sox with a close eye that this year's club is not built for a deep playoff run.
While Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow already has started to devise a game plan for the organization to push their chips in this summer -- it's still much more likely that he determines to play for 2025 and beyond.
If that is the case, the Red Sox will sell their impending free agents to the highest bidders and their best realistic position-player asset could be a perfect addition to the Philadelphia Phillies.
"Might Philadelphia be where Luis Robert Jr. ends up? If not him, maybe they can get Tyler O'Neill or Michael Conforto if the Red Sox or (San Francisco) Giants sputter into selling," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Tuesday.
O'Neill is hitting .250 with 17 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 18 RBIs and a .854 OPS (137 OPS+) in 44 games played this season.
The 28-year-old has been battling knee inflammation but could be a strong addition to the Phillies assuming that issue is resolved ahead of the deadline.
Philadelphia has a mix of sluggers that cannot field and serviceable defensive players that cannot hit. O'Neill has two Gold Gloves in his trophy case and well above-average offensive production this season.
It goes without saying that Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski will go all-in at the deadline with an aggressive nature and the best record in the big leagues.
Adding O'Neill should be one of many moves the esteemed executive should seriously consider. He won't be quiet, nor will he hesitate to deal prospects to improve his chances of capturing the third World Series ring of his career.
