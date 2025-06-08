Phillies Might Trade Top Prospect To Red Sox For Pair Of All-Stars
Pitching is the Boston Red Sox’s greatest weakness, but how will they address it before the trade deadline?
Beyond Garrett Crochet, Boston hasn’t gotten any consistent quality out of its rotation. Tanner Houck was profoundly disappointing this season before hitting the Injured List with elbow issues. Walker Buehler, in his own words, has been “embarrassing” (even if that’s a bit harsh). Lucas Giolito and Brayan Bello haven’t regained form since returning from the IL.
The Red Sox have an immediate need for rotation reinforcements, but additionally, there’s a larger conversation to be had about Boston’s starting pitching depth moving forward. Given the current state of the staff, why would the Red Sox's rotation be much better in 2026? Even if Buehler gets it together this year, he’s a free agent this winter. Houck looks like he might never be the same as he was in 2024.
Boston needs another front-end starter — for now, but more so, for the future — to pair with Crochet, who will be wearing a Red Sox uniform until at least 2030 after signing a $170 million extension.
All of this has to be on the mind of chief baseball officer Craig Breslow entering deadline season, especially with Boston’s contention hopes hanging on by a thread and players like Jarren Duran and Aroldis Chapman holding significant trade value that will only depreciate following July 31.
Duran’s been stealing every trade rumor headline these days, with the San Diego Padres positioned as primary suitors but other clubs like the Seattle Mariners possibly monitoring the situation.
Then there’s the 37-year-old Chapman, who is pitching like he’s ten years younger. Chapman was included on Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter’s “big board” of trade candidates this week. Here’s what Reuter had to say about the former New York Yankees flamethrower:
“He's still getting his fastball up over 100 mph with regularity. There isn't a bullpen in MLB he couldn't improve, and he's shown over the last few years that he doesn't need to work as a closer to be a viable late-inning option.”
If Breslow has ever been open to the idea of trading Duran, now would be an advantageous time to embrace that willingness. Furthermore, pairing Duran with Chapman in a single package could be an eye-opening gesture to suitors, particularly those with an impact arm to offer.
One has to wonder whether the Philadelphia Phillies would perk up at the chance to acquire Duran and Chapman in a single deal.
Would Philly be willing to part ways with their No. 1 prospect, right-hander Andrew Painter, in such a trade?
Painter, 22, is on track to make his MLB debut this summer. Were he to do so in a Red Sox uniform, he could provide Boston with a present and future Robin to Crochet’s Batman, very much what Boston needs.
Between Boston and Philadelphia, it’s unclear which club(s) would require additional assets — either for financial reasons or for baseball value reasons — in a deal sending Painter to the Red Sox and Duran plus Chapman to the Phillies.
But a blockbuster trade involving these three names would grab the attention of the baseball world, that’s for sure, and it could also serve each franchise’s priorities. The Phillies are built to win big right now. Boston might be a year or two away.
