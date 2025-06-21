Rafael Devers Made Worst Announcement For Red Sox Fans
The Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers away and there has been a lot of buzz around Boston since.
That’s not shocking. He is a superstar and it’s not every day you see someone of his caliber moved during a season. The biggest reason for the move certainly had to do with his public refusals to change positions and public shots at the Red Sox front office.
Boston has a need at first base and Rafael Devers publicly said he wouldn’t fill it. Although this is the case, he has made it clear that he is willing to do whatever it takes for the Giants. This sparked a wide range of emotions throughout social media in the immediate aftermath.
Boston faced off against its former slugger on Friday and before the game, Devers said he would’ve played first base for Boston if it had asked in Spring Training, as shared by MLB.com’s Ian Browne.
"I would say that I have put some good numbers over at Boston and I think that I do feel that I have earned some respect," Devers said as shared by Browne. "And I if they would have asked me at the beginning of Spring Training, yes, I would have played."
During Spring Training there surely was some rumors about the possibility of Boston trading Triston Casas, but the club didn't make a move. There wasn't much of a reason for it at the time. Sure, asking in Spring Training would've been nice, but a need didn't develop until Casas got hurt.
All in all, it's still a seemingly odd situation. Devers isn't wrong with the fact that he wanted better communication. Everyone wants that from their employer in some way or another. But, the outright and public refusals also sticks out. It seems like a switch -- although not communicated well -- would've helped his teammates, so why not make a move just to prove a point? He's going to play first base in San Francisco so he's clearly capable. It's just an odd finish to an otherwise great Boston career.
