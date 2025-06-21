Rafael Devers Responds To Red Sox Legend David Ortiz
It’s been a pretty weird week for the Boston Red Sox.
Boston traded star slugger Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants last weekend. Since then, the move has been the talk of Major League Baseball. There have certainly been a lot of opinions shared about the deal.
Red Sox legend David Ortiz is someone who has weighed in a lot on the deal. Ortiz is a Hall of Famer and know what it takes to have success in Boston. Shortly after the deal, he talked about the move with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. He also took to Instagram on Friday to throw some shade at Devers.
"The thing is that to have some like this in Boston you have to just not be a hitter," Ortiz said. "You have to be (an) all the way around player...Go Sox."
He also said:
"Best organization in baseball."
Devers shared a brief response to Ortiz's comments to the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham.
"I love Papi,” Devers said. “I know he loves the media. He can say anything he wants.”
The Red Sox faced off against Devers and the Giants on Friday night and came out on top, 7-5. Boston was able to hold Devers hit-less in his first game against his old team. Devers finished the night 0-for-5 and all seemingly was well for the Red Sox.
Boston got the best of its former slugger on Friday but he'll have two more days to get his revenge as well.
