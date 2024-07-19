Rays Surprise Trade Would Send All-Star Slugger To Red Sox In Rare Intra-Division Deal
Could the Boston Red Sox pull off a notable trade with an intra-division rival in order to further bolster an already potent offense?
Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow reportedly will target starting pitching and a right-handed bat at the July 30 trade deadline -- which have been the same needs since the beginning of last offseason.
While starting pitching remains priority No. 1, it's also worth noting that the left-handed heavy lineup has struggled against left-handed pitching and will become even more unbalanced upon Triston Casas' return in the second half.
The addition of a middle-of-the-order right-handed bat would do wonders and the Tampa Bay Rays reportedly are shopping a trio of them.
"Tampa Bay will listen on (Randy) Arozarena, (Yandy) Díaz, or (Isaac) Paredes in the right deal," MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Thursday.
Díaz appears to be a solid fit for Boston and could take manager Alex Cora's lineup to a new tier. The 32-year-old is hitting .273 with 30 extra-base hits including eight home runs, 46 RBIs and a .726 OPS (109 OPS+) in 94 games this season.
With the hulking corner infielder in the fold, Cora could deploy a group that includes Díaz, Tyler O'Neill, Rob Refsynder, Connor Wong, Dom Smith and Ceddane Rafaela from the right side and then continue to use Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Masataka Yoshida, David Hamilton, Reese McGuire and eventually Casas from the left side.
That would allow the coaching staff to create mismatches all game long, something Cora has proven to do time and time again.
Díaz would be a perfect first baseman/designated hitter for the time being with Yoshida platooning in the latter scenario. He's owed $10 million in 2025 with a $12 million club option in 2026. That contract is quite reasonable for the 2023 All-Star who came in sixth place in American League MVP voting while hitting a league-leading .330 with 22 home runs.
The slugger would help the lineup immediately and be incredibly easy to trade if top prospects eventually crowd the infield and force some transactions in the future.
Díaz would cost the Red Sox a decent haul of prospects but nothing substantial. The big three prospects would remain on the no-trade list in this scenario.
It's clear that Boston will need to add an impact right-handed bat and Díaz fits the description.
