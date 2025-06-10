Red-Hot Red Sox All-Star Could Be Among 'First Players Moved'
The Boston Red Sox are fortunate to have one of the hottest relievers in baseball right now.
Boston signed seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman to a one-year, $10.75 million and he has turned back the clock. Chapman has appeared in 30 games and he has pitched to a 1.65 ERA and a 37-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
If the Red Sox can’t turn things around before the July 31st trade deadline, he will be an interesting guy to watch out for. MLB.com’s Theo DeRosa mentioned him among nine potential trade candidates for relief pitchers.
"Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox," DeRosa said. "Chapman is in the midst of his best season since 2016, when he played a key role for the Cubs in their World Series-winning campaign after being dealt at the Deadline. The left-hander has a 1.80 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 25 innings for the Red Sox, who have gone cold and currently occupy fourth place in the American League East. If Boston decides to sell, Chapman -- on a one-year, $10.75 million deal -- could be among the first players moved,"
Boston dropped the first game of a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night in extra inninings. The loss dropped Boston's record down to 32-36. There's a lot of excitement around the team now with No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony now up in the majors, but they need to turn things around if they want to keep Chapman around.
More MLB: Who Is Roman Anthony? Why Red Sox Phenom Is MLB's No. 1 Prospect