Red Sox $2 Million Fan-Favorite Surprisingly Named As 'Most Likely' Trade Candidate
There are very few players on the Boston Red Sox who should be off the table in trades this offseason.
Aside from Rafael Devers, who has by far the biggest contract, Boston should be open to moving most of their players if a golden opportunity comes along. Sure, Jarren Duran and Triston Casas are highly unlikely to be moved, but there's no harm in listening to what teams would be willing to give up for them.
Several Red Sox have already been subject to trade rumors, from outfielder Wilyer Abreu to starting pitcher Kutter Crawford to some of the top position player prospects in the Boston system. But one unexpected veteran was caught up in a new bit of trade speculation on Monday.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller named the "most likely" trade candidate for every Major League Baseball team on Monday, and he designated beloved outfielder Rob Refsnyder as the Red Sox most likely to get dumped in a hypothetical move.
"Even if (Masataka) Yoshida is used mostly as a DH, Alex Cora's club could end up with a surplus of outfielders in 2024. As is, they have Rob Refsnyder, Jarren Durran, Wilyer Abreu and super-utility man Ceddanne Rafaela, who graded out much better defensively in center field than at shortstop."
"Refsnyder could ultimately be someone who is moved to fill another area of need. The 33-year-old posted a .941 OPS against left-handed pitching last season and can offer some positional flexibility. The Red Sox picked up his 2025 club option, but that would hardly prevent him from being moved considering it's only for $2.1 million."
There's no other way to phrase it: Miller's suggestion is crazy. Yes, the Red Sox have a lot of outfielders, but Refsnyder is the perfect complimentary piece because he doesn't need to play every day. He's absurdly cheap for the production he provides, and he's highly regarded as a leader in the clubhouse as well.
Plus, the most important part of all: Refsnyder is the Red Sox's best hitter against left-handed pitchers, barring the unexpected re-signing of Tyler O'Neill. When hitting against lefties is your biggest concern as an offense, you don't trade away the best option on the current roster.
Everyone has a price, but Refsnyder is one of those players who is more valuable to the Red Sox than he would be to a team he's never played for before. Barring a stunner, he'll be back where he belongs in the Boston dugout this season.
More MLB: Red Sox Proposed Blockbuster Lands $56M Cy Young Winner Returning From Injury