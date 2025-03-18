Red Sox $55 Million Starter Sets Lofty 2025 Goals Amid Early Injury Absence
None of the Boston Red Sox's starting pitching injuries seem to be long-lasting, but that hasn't fully alleviated the concern.
Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford will all begin the season on the injured list. Though all three could return at various points in April, it's tough for the Red Sox to see half of their projected rotation options on the shelf before the season officially kicks off.
Bello, 25, may be the first of the three to debut. Shoulder soreness set him back early in camp, but he's been steadily ramping up, having thrown live to hitters on Monday. Still, a year after starting for the Red Sox on Opening Day, Bello won't even be present at the stadium this time around.
Entering year two of his $55 million arbitration extension, expectations are high for Bello to live up to the promise he's shown during his best stretches as a big-leaguer. But those expectations are nothing compared to the ones Bello is setting for himself.
On Tuesday, Bello spelled out his goals for the upcoming season, as reported by MassLive's Christopher Smith.
“My goal is when I do start to pitch to be at my very best so I can help this team with our goal, which is to make it to the World Series,” Bello said. “Me personally, I want to make it to the All-Star Game. I want to play in the postseason. Those are all things I want to do and I just want to be at 100% and giving my best.”
Bello didn't have great overall numbers in 2024 (4.49 ERA), but he was one of the team's most reliable arms in the second half. His 3.47 ERA in 13 starts after the All-Star break could bode well for an upward trajectory moving forward.
Smith reported that Bello hopes to be ready by the Red Sox's first homestand, which begins on Apr. 4 against the St. Louis Cardinals. If he hopes to make an All-Star appearance, he'll have to hit the ground running after his delayed start, even if he's only going to miss one or two scheduled outings.
