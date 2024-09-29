Red Sox $90 Million Slugger, Possible Trade Candidate, Could Have Shoulder Surgery
The Boston Red Sox's 2024 regular season may have ended on Sunday, but there are still important storylines waiting to play out.
Heading into a pivotal winter, the Red Sox front office has some huge decisions to make. Unfortunately, one of those decisions may be complicated by the health of one of their highest-paid sluggers.
It was a difficult year for designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, who Boston signed to a five-year, $90 million deal in 2023. He found himself benched at times, missed a month due to injury, and though his stats at the plate weren't bad, they also weren't particularly valuable for a full-time DH.
Yoshida was not in the lineup for the Red Sox's season finale, which was something of a puzzler at first glance. But as it turns out, there was a significant reason for Yoshida's absence, one which could have huge ramifications for Boston's offseason.
Before the game began, Carlos Yamazaki of the Tokyo Sports Press wrote on X that Yoshida "may have right shoulder surgery soon." Yoshida spoke to reporters after the game and seemed to confirm surgery is one of the options currently on the table.
Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reported that Yoshida would wait for an MRI before deciding on any possible treatment. Yoshida also said the injury was mainly hurting him on swings and misses.
Many have speculated that Yoshida could be an offseason trade candidate, given that he is limited to designated hitter duties and the Red Sox have other big hitters, namely Rafael Devers, who could benefit from additional DH days. This news throws a big wrench in that hypothetical plan.
With three years left on his contract, Yoshida will be a big part of somebody's plan next season. He may not be a perfect fit for Boston, but he's undoubtedly a very good major-league hitter.
If his future is in Boston, though, the Red Sox will have to find a more productive role for Yoshida. And part of that comes from the player. He has to either prove he can handle occasional outfield duty, or hit so well that he's a valuable piece as a DH-only.
More MLB: Red Sox Slugger 'Not Expecting' Contract Extension: 'I Haven't Earned It'