Red Sox Advised Against Trading All-Star Speedster Jarren Duran
The Boston Red Sox have some question marks ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, for sure.
While this is the case, winning fixes all. Right now, the Red Sox are four-games above .500 at 49-45 and are red-hot.
Boston has a logjam in the outfield with Jarren Duran, Masataka Yoshida, Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, Rob Refsnyder, and Ceddanne Rafaela.
There are plenty of people out there who have pushed for trades for Boston and Duran’s name specifically has come up. The Athletic's Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman, and Chad Jennings are the latest to talk about the possibility, but they made it sound like Boston shouldn't just got out and make a move as others have suggested.
"Value: Controllable do-everything outfielder," Britton, Gleeman, and Jennings said. "Analysis: To be clear: There’s little reason for Boston to even entertain offers for Duran unless the return is substantial. His production has predictably fallen short of his 2024 breakout, but Duran remains a solidly above-average hitter with lots of speed and the ability to play center field.
"Perhaps most importantly, he’s under team control through 2028, making him a player that teams can build around. Of course, even with a sudden influx of stud prospects joining the lineup, the Red Sox could continue to build around him, too. The Padres have already been linked to Duran and surely they won’t be alone."
If the Red Sox can make it work, it would obviously be better to keep Duran rather than move him. Now, it's just a matter of the Red Sox figuring out each night how to maximize the lineup.
