Red Sox All-Star Listed Among Trade Candidates for Phillies
The Boston Red Sox had one of the best closers in Major League Baseball over the last two years.
Boston signed Kenley Jansen to a two-year deal and he brought stability back to the closer position for the Red Sox. The Red Sox didn’t bring him back this past offseason and instead opted to sign Aroldis Chapman. The move worked out and Chapman has been even better with a 2.00 ERA in 20 appearances so far this season to go along with seven saves.
Jansen signed with the Los Angeles Angles and hasn’t had the season he hoped for so far with a 5.02 ERA in 16 outings.
While this is the case, this is a four-time All-Star we’re talking about with 456 career saves. If Los Angeles sells, Jansen is an easy candidate to be on the move.
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand shared a list of potential trade candidates for the Philadelphia Phillies after losing reliever José Alvarado to an 80-game suspension for violating the league’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment program.
Jansen was one of the guys mentioned by Feinsand, although he noted that a deal may be "unlikely" at this time.
"Perhaps the Angels would be willing to move closer Kenley Jansen, who is earning $10 million on a one-year deal," Feinsand said. "But Los Angeles is still within 4 1/2 games of a Wild Card spot, making it unlikely the Angels would begin selling now."
The Phillies' bullpen is a mess and the former Red Sox All-Star likely will be available at some point this season if the Angels keep struggling. This idea makes a lot of sense.
