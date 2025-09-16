Red Sox All-Star Predicted To Bring Hardware Back To Boston
The Boston Red Sox are fighting for a playoff spot right now.
Boston has an 82-68 record right now and is in third place in the American League East. The Red Sox currently have the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot and are just one game behind the New York Yankees.
The Red Sox are in a completely different place than they were in over the last few years. On top of the race for a playoff spot, there could be some hardware coming to town after the season as well. The Athletic's Jim Bowden shared predictions for the major awards after the season and predicted that Aroldis Chapman will win the Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year. On top of this, Bowden predicted that Garrett Crochet will finish second in the Cy Young Award race and Roman Anthony will finish second in the Rookie of the Year Award voting.
Will the Red Sox bring any hardware back to Boston?
"Mariano Rivera Award for AL’s top reliever," Bowden said. "Aroldis Chapman, LHP, Boston Red Sox. Runner-up: Andrés Muñoz, RHP, Seattle Mariners. Third place: Josh Hader, LHP, Houston Astros. At age 37, Chapman is finishing up arguably the best season of his 16-year career. For the first time, he has focused on fastball command, and it has been a huge difference-maker.
"Although he won’t lead the AL in saves, he’s converted 30 with an incredible 1.26 ERA, 82 strikeouts and only 14 walks in 57 1/3 innings. This is the best walk rate of his career. He’s been nearly unhittable, as batters have hit just .161 against his triple-digit four-seam fastball, .097 against his sinker, .167 vs. his slider and .100 against his split-finger. The eight-time All-Star recently signed a one-year extension with the Red Sox."
Chapman was the lone Red Sox Bowden picked to win an award with Anthony projected to finish behind Nick Kurtz of the Athletics for the top spot in the Rookie of the Year Award race. Bowden projected Crochet to finish behind Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers in the Cy Young Award race.
