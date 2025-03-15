Red Sox All-Star Taking Step With Opening Day Decision Looming
The Boston Red Sox are going to have one of their top players in the mix for Spring Training action for the first time on Saturday.
Boston is taking on the Atlanta Braves and Rafael Devers is scheduled to be in the lineup for the first time in Spring Training. Devers had shoulder injuries and was brought along slowly to kick off camp. He hasn't played in any Spring Training games yet as he's been trying to get up to speed with at-bats, but will face off against an old friend on Saturday in Chris Sale.
There's been a lot of drama around Devers this spring, but everything is going to be alright. The biggest question has been who is going to play third base. Devers initially made it clear that he didn't want to switch positions, but recently spoke to the media and made it clear that he's open to do anything for the team to help Boston win.
Devers is the team's designated hitter on Saturday, which isn't too shocking as it is his first Spring Training game. Opening Day is just about two weeks away. The team still has some question marks, but it's just nice that Devers is going to be in the mix.
If the Red Sox have Devers and Alex Bregman in the same lineup, that could be an absolute game-changer. It's been an odd Spring Training, but Boston is trending in the right direction.
More MLB: Red Sox Hurler Making It Impossible For Boston To Deny Roster Spot