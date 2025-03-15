Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox All-Star Taking Step With Opening Day Decision Looming

The Red Sox certainly are trending in the right direction

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox are going to have one of their top players in the mix for Spring Training action for the first time on Saturday.

Boston is taking on the Atlanta Braves and Rafael Devers is scheduled to be in the lineup for the first time in Spring Training. Devers had shoulder injuries and was brought along slowly to kick off camp. He hasn't played in any Spring Training games yet as he's been trying to get up to speed with at-bats, but will face off against an old friend on Saturday in Chris Sale.

There's been a lot of drama around Devers this spring, but everything is going to be alright. The biggest question has been who is going to play third base. Devers initially made it clear that he didn't want to switch positions, but recently spoke to the media and made it clear that he's open to do anything for the team to help Boston win.

Devers is the team's designated hitter on Saturday, which isn't too shocking as it is his first Spring Training game. Opening Day is just about two weeks away. The team still has some question marks, but it's just nice that Devers is going to be in the mix.

If the Red Sox have Devers and Alex Bregman in the same lineup, that could be an absolute game-changer. It's been an odd Spring Training, but Boston is trending in the right direction.

More MLB: Red Sox Hurler Making It Impossible For Boston To Deny Roster Spot

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News