Red Sox, Astros Winter Blockbuster Would Land $18 Million Star In Boston
The Houston Astros seemingly are at a crossroads.
Houston didn't make a deep playoff run this year for the first time in a while and now has some big financial decisions to make. The first one surely will be whether or not to re-sign third baseman Alex Bregman.
That won't be the only one, though. Houston has a handful of players about to cash in, and they won't be able to keep everyone. Keeping Bregman could lead to cuts elsewhere. One player who has been mentioned as a trade candidate, and it wouldn't be shocking to see speculation pick up, is two-time All-Star Framber Valdez.
He's projected to earn $18 million in 2025 and then will hit free agency afterward. He currently has a predicted three-year, $70 million value if he was on the open market. He's 30 years old and so it seems like a realistic financial commitment expectation over the next four years could be $88 million.
That seems like a very fair number, but one more than Houston may want to pay. Because of this, the Boston Red Sox should get the Astros on the phone. Boston has a real need for a left-handed starting pitcher at the top of the starting rotation and Valdez fits that description well.
Boston is loaded with plenty of offensive talent in the minors, and that could help restock the Astros as they are about to get even more expensive. Houston could use inexpensive, top-tier talent, and Boston has that.
It seems like these two teams could be a match in a possible deal.
