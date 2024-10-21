Red Sox, Blue Jays Both 'Dark Horses' For Yankees' $500 Million Star
The Boston Red Sox likely will be mentioned with every big-name player over the next few months.
Boston has hinted that it is willing to be aggressive this winter and open the checkbook, but New York Yankees superstar slugger Juan Soto likely will be out of the team's range. The Red Sox certainly could afford him, but it doesn't sound like a deal is likely.
Soto is just 25 years old and is on the inside track to the Hall of Fame. That argument gets even easier if New York comes away with a World Series win this season. All in all, players like him do not become available at this age.
Boston should do everything possible for him, but the price tag has been floated to be around $500 million on numerous occasions, with expectations being that it could get even higher. Some even have wondered if his upcoming deal could approach Shohei Ohtani's $700 million pact.
The Yankees certainly must be happy that they have him but he will be a free agent this winter. There will be plenty of competition for his services, especially in the American League East. CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson listed the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays both among "dark horses" for Soto.
"It's reasonable to assume the line for Soto's services begins in New York," Anderson said. "Both the Yankees and Mets, two of the final three teams left standing, are expected to be competitive in the bidding. Each New York squad can offer Scrooge McDuck-style riches, as well as a chance to be part of a perennial contender in a massive market...
"Otherwise? It's worth mentioning all the usual dark horses: the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and (San Diego Padres)."
Soto's most likely landing spot certainly is the Yankees. But the fact that both the Blue Jays and Red Sox continuously have been mentioned should at least intrigue fans. Boston could afford Soto and certainly should try. If Soto were to land in the American League East -- whether with New York or Toronto -- that would be tough for Boston.
Things will get interesting this winter.
