Red Sox Boss Raises Eyebrows With Trade Deadline Comments
The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline is behind us and the Boston Red Sox certainly were active, although it didn't lead to a handful of deals.
Boston walked away from the trade deadline with Steven Matz and Dustin May joining the organization. Matz has appeared in two games with Boston so far and May has made one start. May got his first start in a Red Sox jersey on Thursday and went 3 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals and allowed three earned runs.
Matz has pitched two innings for Boston so far and hasn't allowed an earned run or base hit yet for the organization.
Both guys will play a role for Boston as it pushes for a playoff spot down the stretch. Boston was busy, but since the trade deadline, most of the noise has been about moves the club didn't make. The Red Sox were linked to big-name guys like Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins and Sandy Alcántara of the Miami Dolphins.
Rumors and reports were all over the place. Since the trade deadline ended, the team has been consistent in its messaging that they were aggressive, although more didn't get done.
That continued to be the case on Thursday.
Did Red Sox get enough done ahead of the trade deadline? Sam Kennedy opens up
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy joined WEEI on Thursday and talked about how aggressive Boston was ahead of the trade deadline and noted that the club didn't have "long-term thinking" in mind.
"It was really fascinating to watch (Craig Breslow) sort of throw caution to the wind,” Kennedy said. “I mean, he was all-in, incredibly aggressive in packaging in just about everybody and everything in our farm system...
"There was not a lot of long-term thinking going on at the deadline. We were aggressive. But as it does – I always quote Dustin Pedroia – but there’s no prize for trying."
The Red Sox didn't get more deals done, but still are arguably in a better place than they were in before the trade deadline got here. What else could you ask for? Boston has a 64-52 record and is hunting for the top spot in the American League East, not just a Wild Card spot. The Red Sox are just four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for first place right now, as of writing. Boston has the top American League Wild Card spot as well.