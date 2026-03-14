Alex Cora Grades Red Sox Front Office for Danny Coulombe Signing

It was a deal that made sense for months, but didn't become official until the 11th hour.

When the Boston Red Sox signed Danny Coulombe to a one-year, $1 million contract on Thursday, it felt like the true finishing touch on the offseason. Sure, a 36-year-old lefty reliever will never be the biggest star a team brings in, but Coulombe filled the only void on the roster that could still be classified as just that -- a void.

Manager Alex Cora will, of course, be the man responsible for figuring out when and where to deploy Coulombe out of the Red Sox bullpen. And judging by his initial comments on the signing, it doesn't sound as though he's upset about adding a man with a 2.30 ERA from last season.

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How Cora felt about Red Sox's front office

Feb 27, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) looks on in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Cora's first instinct? To praise chief baseball officer Craig Breslow for making the deal, which was not only a great fit for the team, but great value to add a legitimate bullpen weapon for just over the league-minimum salary.

“Good job by the front office trying to add and make us better,” Cora said, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. “He’s a guy that had a great season last year. He’s able to spin the ball, avoids damage from the left side. Been there, done that.”

Cora's grade for the signing had to be brought up by the fact that the Red Sox really only had one other lefty, Jovani Morán, in the bullpen besides closer Aroldis Chapman. Plus, he feels as though Morán and Coulombe can give him different looks from each other when he needs them.

“They’re different lefties, (Morán throws) four-seamer, changeup, and (Coulombe), the kitchen sink,” Cora told McCaffrey. “A lefty that can spin the ball is very important … having Danny here makes us better.”

With his four-pitch mix (cutter, four-seam, sinker, sweeper), Coulombe has a lot of tools in his box, and Cora and the Red Sox have to feel confident that he can help them lock down a few extra wins this year to make a run at the division.