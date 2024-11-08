Red Sox Called 'Major Players' For Ace With Franchise-Altering Talent
The Boston Red Sox seem like they are ready to take the next step into contention.
Boston hasn't had as much success on the field over the last few years as is expected from the organization. The Red Sox are a team that prides itself on winning, and yet they haven't done too much of that over the last few years. Boston had 78 wins in both 2022 and 2023.
The Red Sox took a step in the right direction in 2024 with 81 wins. Although there haven't been as many wins to go around as hoped, Boston has been building a fantastic, young core. Those pieces were on full display in 2024 and there is even more talent coming up from the minor leagues.
Now, the Red Sox just need to add a few more veteran pieces into the mix, and they could be right back in the playoffs. It's clear that the Red Sox are going to be much more active this winter than the last few and MassLive.com's Sean McAdam said that the club is considered "major players" to land Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet in a blockbuster trade this winter.
"Secondly, the Red Sox have trade chips to offer, some of whom will be blocked and made redundant within the organization," McAdam said. "That includes not only a number of premium prospects who’ve yet to make their major league debuts, and but also some young players who’ve already enjoyed varying levels of success at the big league level.
"Among the top starting pitchers being made available in deals is Chicago White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the Red Sox are being considered major players for his services."
Crochet is just 25 years old and was an All-Star in 2024. A rotation featuring both he and Tanner Houck at the top would be fantastic. Boston really isn't far from contending, and this could be the offseason that puts it back at that level.
