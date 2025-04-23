Red Sox Continue To Be Subject Of Wild Blockbuster Trade Chatter
It's still early in the 2025 Major League Baseball season, but we are starting to get a better look at who are going to be the top teams in the league.
The Boston Red Sox are tied for the American League-lead in wins at 14. This is along with the New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, and Texas Rangers. It's too early to know for sure, but trade speculation already has started. As is always the case, there's some chatter and speculation that makes sense and some that doesn't at all.
For example, Newsweek's Drew VonScio suggested Boston first baseman Triston Casas for the San Diego Padres.
"The San Diego Padres are going to be without one of their stars for the foreseeable future," VonScio said. "Luis Arráez was carted off of the field in Sunday night's game against the Houston Astros after colliding with Mauricio Dubón. Arráez served as the DH, with Yuli Gurriel over at first base. Gurriel is a temporary solution, but the 40-year-old can not be the everyday option.
"Instead, the Padres could turn to the trade market and pursue Triston Casas from the Boston Red Sox...If the Padres acquire Casas and can sort out his plate vision, they will unlock a talented hitter and make their lineup even deeper in a highly competitive National League West."
Casas has been a popular guy in trade speculation, but there isn't a viable option for Boston behind Casas at first base right now. There's no reason to deal him at all right now. Boston is a team that likely will end up being in the mix for a playoff spot and maybe even adding this summer. Why trade a young slugger who is under contract for years? He hasn't had a hot start but he'll be fine. He's had slow starts the last few years too.
