Red Sox Could Acquire Marlins All-Star Hurler In Controversial Trade
The Boston Red Sox are one elite starting pitcher away from feeling good about their rotation heading into 2025.
Tanner Houck and Brayan Bello have proven to be excellent pieces, and if Boston can add a third starter of equal or greater talent to that mix, things are looking up.
It’s becoming clear that the back end of the Red Sox rotation in 2025 could be dutifully filled by rising talents in Boston’s farm system like Richard Fitts, who has been dominant since being promoted. Another arm to keep an eye on next year is Quinn Priester.
For chief baseball officer Craig Breslow to acquire the ace-level starter that Boston needs, he’ll have to give up a player of notable caliber. For example, if the Red Sox were to go after an arm like George Kirby, it would require floating Triston Casas or Wilyer Abreu over to the Seattle Mariners.
Breslow could also make the even bolder decision to put one of his top prospects on the market. Roman Anthony is off-limits, of course (Kristian Campbell, too), but it’s not ridiculous to suggest that Breslow could include Marcelo Mayer in a deal for a proven starter.
What if Breslow called up the Miami Marlins and asked about former National League Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara, all the while telling Miami that Mayer is available?
Alcántara is coming off Tommy John, of course, but he just turned 29 in September. If Alcántara fully recovers as expected, his value in 2025 could be off the charts.
Miami might go for a deal in which they acquire Mayer, who, though he’s had injuries of his own of late, excelled in Double-A earlier this year, fulfilling his hype as one of the most talented prospects in baseball.
It’s a scenario for Breslow to consider, despite the controversy that dealing Mayer might invite.
