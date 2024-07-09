Red Sox Could Add Fireballer With 'Big-Time' Stuff To Add Needed Hurler
If the Boston Red Sox truly want to get back to the playoffs this season, they should be considering options to add with the trade deadline coming up.
Boston has had a rough few years but the current Red Sox squad is something to be excited about. They play the game the right way and have found ways to grind out wins despite a plethora of injuries. The Red Sox should be struggling, but instead, they currently hold an American League Wild Card spot and have been one of the best teams in baseball over the last month.
The Red Sox are young, exciting, and worth investing in this summer at the trade deadline. Boston may not make a splashy move for someone like Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, but that doesn't mean it won't be busy.
Boston even could call Chicago about a different hurler if it wants to bolster the bullpen. White Sox flamethrower Michael Kopech has been mentioned in trade rumors over the last few weeks and was mentioned as one of the top hurlers who could be moved by CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson.
"When it comes right down to it, player evaluation's main goal is figuring out what comes next," Anderson said. "Oftentimes, what a player has done can provide hints; sometimes, not so much. There are cases, and clearly we mean like Kopech's, where teams will overlook meager or lacking topline performance in pursuit of glimmering innate traits. Kopech has struggled with walks and home runs dating back to last season, but we're confident some enterprising clubs will view him as a worthy buy-low candidate.
"Why? Because it seems to these eyes that he has a big-time arsenal that could lend itself to him serving as a late-inning stopper with the right supervision. Add in how he has an additional season of team control to get it right, and we expect his market to be more robust than you'd think."
Kopech has one of the top fastballs in baseball and began his professional career in the Red Sox farm system. He is someone who Boston could bring in to help add more swing-and-miss stuff to the bullpen. Plus, he also has experience as a starter so in the offseason Boston could decide to move him back.
He doesn't have great numbers this season but still would be a great pickup for Boston.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Acquire Blue Jays All-Star To Fill Biggest Deadline Need