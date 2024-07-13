Red Sox Could Be In Contact With Rangers About Future Hall Of Famer
It’s no secret that the Boston Red Sox need a starting pitcher.
Red Sox players past and present have surfaced this week voicing the need for Boston to snag a starter before the deadline, with one of the most hallowed figures in franchise history affirming that the Red Sox should acquire a veteran, specifically.
Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow understands the assignment, but who are Breslow’s targets?
Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Angels and Nathan Eovaldi of the Texas Rangers are two names linked to the Red Sox of late. Recent reports also suggest that when Breslow is on the phone with Texas about Eovaldi, he'd be remiss not to inquire about another Rangers starter.
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand recently asserted that three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer could be available in July.
“It’s no certainty that the Rangers will be sellers this month, but if they decide to take that route, the soon-to-be 40-year-old (Scherzer’s birthday is July 27) will be among Texas’ biggest trade chips,” Feinsand said. “Scherzer -- who is earning $43.33 million in 2024 and will become a free agent after the season -- made his season debut on June 23 after missing the first two-plus months while recovering from offseason back surgery, allowing two runs over 10 1/3 innings (1.74 ERA) in his first two starts of the season.”
Since Feinsand’s report, Scherzer has made two further starts, allowing six earned runs and striking out nine over 13 innings.
Scherzer appears fully healthy, which has only intensified trade chatter surrounding the eight-time All-Star. In response to all the noise, Scherzer communicated this week that he does not plan to waive his no trade clause.
Scherzer’s comments should be taken with a grain of salt, however. Verbalizing a desire to not waive one’s no trade clause does little to prevent the possibility, and besides, did anyone expect Scherzer to express the opposite? Doing so would be throwing shade at the Rangers and alienating himself in the clubhouse.
Scherzer to the Red Sox is not impossible.
Breslow has the capacity to present an offer for Scherzer that Texas can't refuse, and the fierce competitor inside Scherzer might prevail in convincing the veteran to join a contender for one last hurrah.
Texas was seven and a half games back of Boston for the last spot in the American League Wild Card race entering Saturday.
If the Red Sox take off after the All-Star break and the Rangers lose more ground, Scherzer could be faced with a juicy career decision.
