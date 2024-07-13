Red Sox Legend Pushes Craig Breslow To Acquire 'Veteran Arm' Before Deadline
The Boston Red Sox are being pressured from all angles to acquire a starting pitcher before July 30.
Urgent calls for an additional starter are even emanating from within Boston’s clubhouse, with Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen having declared this week to WEEI that the need for another arm or two in Boston’s rotation is obvious.
While the Red Sox have been linked to young hurlers like Jesús Luzardo of the Miami Marlins and Jack Flaherty of the Detroit Tigers, Boston should cease its interest in guys like Luzardo or Flaherty and focus on trading for a veteran starter, according to Red Sox legend Pedro Martínez.
Martínez -- a three-time Cy Young Award winner and World Series champion with Boston in 2004 -- appeared on Bleacher Report’s “B/R Walk-Off” this week and urged the Red Sox to add a veteran leader to their rotation.
“They need a veteran arm … to help them deal with what they are about to encounter for the rest of the season,” Martínez said. “I think they need that leader in one of those starters. A veteran starter will probably help them overcome August and September, and especially mentally.”
Will Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow heed the advice from Martínez and go get an experienced starting pitcher? Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Angels has been mentioned as a potential fit, as has Nathan Eovaldi, whose return to the Red Sox might be just what they need.
Boston entered Saturday tied for third place in the American League Wild Card race with the Kansas City Royals.
