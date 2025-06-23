Red Sox Could Enforce Trevor Story Position Change In July
The 2025 Boston Red Sox season has been defined in some ways by a series of controversial roster/position decisions.
There was the Rafael Devers soap opera surrounding third and first base, of course.
The Devers drama also roped in rookie Kristian Campbell, whose arduous task of beginning first base prep work while struggling to hold down second base undoubtedly contributed to Campbell's dip in plate production.
There's also been ongoing discussions about Boston's outfield logjam, made more pressing with the arrival of Roman Anthony.
And now, there are infield questions.
Alex Bregman's quad strain on May 23 entered the door for Marcelo Mayer to get promoted and play third base, but what happens when Bregman returns? (Boston is hoping that happens before the All-Star break).
One intriguing possibility for Red Sox manager Alex Cora is to move veteran Trevor Story to second base once Bregman gets back, opening up shortstop for Mayer.
Story, a two-time All-Star known for his defensive prowess, has primarily played shortstop throughout his career, but at 32, transitioning to second base could extend his longevity and help prop up his offensive value.
The Red Sox’s long-term vision centers on Mayer playing shortstop, so why delay the inevitable? Moving Story to second base now would allow Mayer to step into his natural position.
An everyday infield featuring Bregman at third, Mayer at short, and Story at second makes a lot of sense.
The alternative would be to slide Mayer over to second, but now you'd be making him play yet another infield position that isn't where he'll end up for the vast majority of his career.
