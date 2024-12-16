Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Could Sign Projected $72 Million Diamondbacks Gold Glover, Per Insider

Is there an open slot for this power bat?

Jackson Roberts

Apr 16, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; General view of the Arizona Diamondbacks logo on the field prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have a new biggest need this winter.

The Garrett Crochet trade solved what was the number-one issue for these Red Sox--a lack of an ace starting pitcher. Though the rotation could easily use one more arm, the new bugaboo is the shortage of powerful right-handed bats in the middle of the Boston lineup.

If the season were to start tomorrow, likely only Trevor Story, Connor Wong, and Ceddanne Rafaela would slot into the Opening Day lineup as right-handed hitters. If a tough lefty were on the mound for the opposition, the Red Sox would be in huge trouble.

The free-agent market still contains lots of right-handed bats, but some of them play first base, which complicates the fit with Triston Casas at the position for Boston. One insider, however, believes there could be a way to work around that issue.

On Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic named former Arizona Diamondbacks three-time Gold Glover Christian Walker as one of the top free-agent fits for the Red Sox left on the board.

"Christian Walker... (remains) on the free-agent market and could help bolster the Red Sox lineup alongside Rafael Devers and Triston Casas," McCaffrey said.

Walker, entering his age-34 season, is older than most free agents, but he's undoubtedly got a few more big years left in his bat. He's clubbed 95 home runs since the start of the 2022 season, while compiling an .813 OPS during that time frame.

Where Walker's fit gets more complicated is on defense, because he's a three-time defending Gold Glover at first base, and Casas is so young that a full-time move to designated hitter feels like a waste at this point. A timeshare feels like the best solution, but that's still not ideal for either party.

Walker is projected for a three-year, $72 million contract (Jim Bowden, The Athletic), which doesn't tie the Red Sox down long-term. If he's the best right-handed bat the Red Sox can agree to terms with, it's worth ironing out some of the concerns.

