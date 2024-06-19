Red Sox Could Trade For Marlins Fireballer To Add Needed Hurler At Deadline
The Boston Red Sox have looked like a team that could nab a playoff spot recently.
Boston has looked great lately and has won a series against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and Toronto Blue Jays. The Red Sox even can complete a sweep over Toronto on Wednesday night on the road.
The Red Sox have a lot of young talent and finally are starting to get healthier. Boston has a real chance to make a run at a postseason spot and should be considering ways to improve the club this summer at the trade deadline.
There are about six weeks left until the deadline and Boston should be looking to add. One area that could use a boost is the bullpen. Every team with a chance to make the playoffs will be looking to add bullpen depth and the Red Sox should be no different.
Boston will get star closer Liam Hendriks back on the mound this summer but another addition should be in the cards too. One player who could make a lot of sense is Miami Marlins fireballer Tanner Scott.
Scott has been in trade rumors all season and very likely will be moved. Boston currently has Kenley Jansen on the roster but he has been mentioned in trade rumors all season as well. Whether Boston holds on to Jansen or not, adding Scott could make sense.
If the Red Sox are in contention for a playoff spot, having a bullpen trio of Scott, Jansen, and Hendriks could help give Boston the best bullpen in baseball. Those three plus Chris Martin, Brennan Bernardino, Zack Kelly, and Justin Slaten would be a scary sight for opposing teams.
