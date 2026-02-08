Red Sox Mock Trade: 3-for-1 Swap Brings Isaac Paredes to Boston

The Boston Red Sox reportedly are still looking to get one more move over the finish line this offseason.

Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe gave the fanbase a bit of hope by reporting that the club is still in the market for help for the lineup.

"The Red Sox remain in the market for lineup help, two sources said," Abraham wrote. "With the free agent market running dry, their hope is to make a trade for an impactful hitter using prospects as opposed to subtracting from the major league roster. For now, the Sox are relentlessly acquiring other infielders, claiming Tsung-Che Cheng off waivers from the Nationals a day after they signed Brendan Rodgers to a minor league contract that included an invitation to Spring Training. Those moves came in the wake of signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa on Wednesday."

Things heated up on Saturday with Chandler Rome ofThe Athletic reporting on the "Crush City Territory" podcast that talks have intensified with the Astros around slugger Isaac Paredes. Rome noted five teams have shown interest, including Boston.

"What I can tell you, in conversations over the last 48-to-72 hours, is (that) the talks have intensified," Rome said. "There appears to be some pretty direct motivation, and it appears to me now that things are gaining some momentum. I have only heard Isaac Paredes, as what they are gaining momentum in.

"I've heard as many as five teams have shown legitimate and aggressive interest. ... The Boston Red Sox, as we know, they remain interested in Paredes, and then according to people I've talked to, the Pittsburgh Pirates have also picked up their pursuits there."

So, what could a deal look like? Abraham noted that Boston is looking to get some sort of trade done by using prospects. Rome also insinuated that the Red Sox don't want to deal Wilyer Abreu. So, let's dive in on a mock trade simply around prospects.

Red Sox-Astros Isaac Paredes mock trade

Red Sox Receive: INF Isaac Paredes

Astros Receive: INF Mikey Romero (No. 6 prospect), RHP Juan Valera (No. 11 prospect), LHP Hayden Mullins (No. 15 prospect)

Explanation

Paredes is a very good player and and has two seasons of control. But the Astros have a surplus of infielders to the point that Paredes doesn't even have a clear path to playing time, which hurts their leverage. In this scenario, the Red Sox land an All-Star-level infielder whiel giving up three intriguing prospects, but still hold onto Jarren Duran, Abreu, Connelly Early and Payton Tolle.

