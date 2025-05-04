Red Sox Could Weaken Yankees, Strengthen Bullpen With This Huge Trade
The Boston Red Sox could have the chance to snag a big-name reliever this summer, and in doing so, weaken their bitter division rival.
Boston’s late-inning bullpen options are good, but not great. Aroldis Chapman has been serviceable as the team’s main closer, showing he can still hit north of 100 miles per hour on his fastball. But the Red Sox ‘pen, overall, has been more of a mixed bag so far than a team with World Series hopes would feel comfortable about.
As Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow scans the trade market for relievers, no name will stand out more than St. Louis Cardinals’ Ryan Helsley, a player multiple sources say should be available.
One of the newest reports of that nature came from MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger last week during MLB Tonight.
“Ryan Helsley is the closer that so many teams need,” Amsinger said.
"There are clubs that are in dire need of a stopper in the ninth (inning). Philadelphia Phillies come to mind.”
“How about the Texas Rangers?”
“I think Ryan Helsley is gonna have so many suitors. The Cardinals are gonna get a haul for him.”
One team that Amsinger didn’t mention is the New York Yankees, but he probably should have. The Yanks have plenty of reasons to go after Helsley due to Devin Williams's terrible start.
If the Red Sox were to enter the Helsley sweepstakes, they could stand to both strengthen their own bullpen and prevent the Yankees from strengthening theirs.
Helsley’s deal is expiring, which makes him a high-level rental for whichever team lands the 30-year-old.
Despite Boston being in no sort of crisis at the closer spot, it should keep a close eye on Helsley and possibly have an offer ready.
