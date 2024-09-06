Red Sox Designate Hurler For Assignment Weeks After Signing Him, Promote Young Hurler
The Boston Red Sox pitching staff has seen numerous shake-ups throughout the 2024 campaign, and the club recently announced another change.
Boston appeared to be in the American League Wild Card conversation just a few weeks ago, but a fall from grace now has the team looking like they will again miss out on October baseball. When things were looking good, the Red Sox signed a veteran hurler to bolster their pitching staff -- who is now not a part of the major league roster.
"The Red Sox today selected right-handed pitcher Luis Guerrero to the active major league roster from Triple-A Worcester," WEEI's Rob Bradford reported Friday afternoon. "He will wear No. 99. To make room, the club designated left-handed pitcher Rich Hill for assignment."
Hill has a 4.91 ERA with a 5-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .100 batting average against and a 1.09 WHIP in 3 2/3 innings across four games this season.
The Red Sox took a chance on Hill for the eighth time in his 20-year Major League Baseball career, but the 44-year-old didn't quite live up to expectations -- which were already low.
On the bright side, Guerrero finally received a well-deserved chance at the major league level, but the move may be too late in the season.
The 24-year-old has a 3.31 ERA with a 79-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .198 batting average against and a 1.31 WHIP in 54 1/3 innings across 42 games this season.
Had Guerrero been called up earlier this year, Boston may have been closer to appearing in the postseason. The Red Sox now stand 5 1/2 games back of a wild card spot with a 70-70 record.
