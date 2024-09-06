Red Sox Projected To Open 2025 Season Without Slugger Despite Great Season
Will the Boston Red Sox end up losing one of their starting outfielders this winter?
There are just a few weeks to go until the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season comes to an end. With that being said, that means that there will be a lot of chatter and speculation about the upcoming free agent class.
One of Boston's top players heading toward free agency certainly is outfielder Tyler O'Neill. The Red Sox acquired him knowing there was a possibility that it could be just a one-year partnership.
O'Neill will be one of the top outfielders available on the open market as he is just 29 years old and has 25 home runs this season to go along with 50 RBIs. Plus, he has two Gold Glove Awards under his belt.
It's unclear if he will be back in Boston and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted he will instead end up signing with the Kansas City Royals.
"-The Royals need to find some middle-of-the-order help for the trio of Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez and Vinnie Pasquantino, and outfielder Tyler O'Neill gives them a productive slugger still in the prime of his career as he just turned 29 years old in June," Reuter said.
Reuter attempted to predict each team's starting lineup on Opening Day in 2025 and linked O'Neill to Kansas City. The Royals could use some help in the outfield and O'Neill certainly would be a good option.
Boston certainly still could end up signing O'Neill, but we will just have to keep a close eye on him this winter.
