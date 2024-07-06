Red Sox, Dodgers Both Are Options For Gold Glove Winner On Trade Block
The Boston Red Sox could use an upgrade in the middle infield and could find one this summer at the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
It would be surprising if the Red Sox didn't add in some capacity and it could make sense to add a short-term option for the middle infield. Boston even was mentioned as a "potential fit" for Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers along with the Los Angeles Dodgers by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Rodgers missed half of June with a hamstring injury, but the 27-year-old has played well of late, slashing .333/.365/.625 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 14 games last month," Feinsand said. "With the club’s No. 2 prospect Adael Amador knocking on the door, the Rockies could look to move Rodgers, who is earning $3.2 million this season and is arbitration-eligible for one more year. Potential fits: Dodgers, Red Sox."
The 27-year-old doesn't have a splashy name, but he does have a Gold Glove Award under his belt and could help Boston out at second base. He is having one of the best offensive seasons of his career so far and is slashing .281/.322/.402 with five home runs and 28 RBIs in 70 games played.
That type of production would be an upgrade for the Red Sox right now as they look to get back to the playoffs. They could then figure out a solution in the offseason as to what to do with him along with Vaughn Grissom.
Boston can get back to the playoffs this season and should consider all options to do so.
