Red Sox, Dodgers Deadline Deal Involving Star Pitcher Is 'Popular Idea'
How will the Boston Red Sox handle the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
Boston currently is one game below .500 and there is a real chance that the club looks to sell around the trade deadline. While that would be disappointing, it can't be ruled out at this point.
The Red Sox have plenty of talent, but injuries have held the club back this season. Boston should get some reinforcements back soon but if it isn't able to start racking up some wins soon, some major players could be on their way out of town.
Boston's most talked about trade candidate so far this season certainly is star closer Kenley Jansen. He has been great since joining the Red Sox ahead of the 2023 season but could be moved at the deadline and a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers is a "popular idea," according to Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"Corner outfield feels like an obvious need, as the Dodgers can't rely on some combination of Chris Taylor and Jason Heyward to help them make a World Series run," Kelly said. "As with all contenders, the Dodgers could probably afford to add another high-end reliever, and reacquiring franchise legend Kenley Jansen from the Boston Red Sox is going to be a popular idea."
Jansen has been mentioned as an option for the Dodgers on multiple occasions so far this season and a move certainly could be in the cards. He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Dodgers and would go a long way in improving their bullpen.
