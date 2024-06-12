Rockies Veteran Could Be Underrated Option Red Sox Need At Trade Deadline
The Boston Red Sox have a few months to rise up the standings.
Boston has floated around .500 this season but is starting to get healthier and has a chance to get back on track now. The Red Sox currently are one game below .500 but have a real shot at competing for a playoff spot this season.
If the Red Sox can make up some ground in the standings as they get reinforcements back, they should consider adding at the trade deadline rather than subtracting. One player who could make a lot of sense for the club in that case would be Colorado Rockies pitcher Cal Quantrill.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller mentioned him as an "intriguing" player who could be moved this summer.
"Colorado having not one, but two legitimate trade candidates in its starting rotation just might be history in the making. Neither (Austin Gomber) (6.3 K/9) nor Quantrill (6.3 K/9) gets many strikeouts, but they've been done a great job of keeping damage to a minimum, with Quantrill recently reeling off eight quality starts in the span of nine outings.
"And at least with Quantrill, we know from his previous work in Cleveland that he can be a middle-of-the-rotation starter. We'll see if Gomber can keep it up until the deadline, though it's nice to see one of the pieces of the Nolan Arenado trade finally amounting to something."
Quantrill has a 3.30 ERA and 56-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 79 innings pitched so far this season for Colorado. He won't be a free agent until 2026. Why not take a chance on him?
