Red Sox Elite Hurler Surprisingly Mentioned As Possible Trade Candidate
How will the Boston Red Sox handle the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
Things could go either way at this point for Boston. The Red Sox have been inconsistent to begin the season -- thanks in large part to a surprising amount of injuries -- and currently sit in third place in the American League East with a 30-30 record.
Boston's starting rotation and bullpen have been its strengths this season. If the Red Sox can stay afloat, it may make sense to add with several important pieces working their way back from injuries.
If Boston isn't able to rack up some wins, there's a chance that it could end up being sellers. One player who surprisingly was mentioned as a possible trade option is reliever Brennan Bernardino by ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Closer Kenley Jansen and setup man Chris Martin are the sorts of relievers who can help win championships," Passan said. "And if the Red Sox want to get really creative, they can at least entertain moving one of their controllable relievers, whether it's Justin Slaten, Brennan Bernardino, Cam Booser, or Greg Weissert. All of them have been good, and capitalizing on that kind of performance is the sort of thing of which future championships are made."
Bernardino has been fantastic for the Red Sox so far this season. He arguably has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season and has logged a 0.72 ERA and 25-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 25 innings pitched.
The lefty surprisingly didn't make the big league roster out of Spring Training but clearly has shown that it was a mistake to leave him in the minors. He is under team control and won't be a free agent until 2030 so it would take a massive haul in order to land him from Boston.
It would be surprising to see the Red Sox move Bernardino this season unless something major changes.
