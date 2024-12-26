Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Embattled $32M All-Star Predicted To Reunite With Dodgers In Free Agency

Is this veteran's time in Boston over for good?

Jackson Roberts

Sep 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox have known for a while that they'd likely need a new closer for the 2025 season. But nothing is set in stone until a player officially signs with a new team.

Kenley Jansen came to the Red Sox with a potential Hall of Fame track record in 2023, and potentially solidified his case with his performance over two seasons. He made his fourth All-Star team, crossed the 400-save barrier and moved into fourth place on the all-time saves list.

However, Jansen's Boston tenure went sour at the end, when he left the team more than a week before the end of the season. Manager Alex Cora claimed he told Jansen to leave, but it didn't seem as though he or his Red Sox teammates were too thrilled about the premature exit.

Jansen began his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, for whom he pitched 12 seasons and won his only World Series title. After missing out on the Dodgers' second ring this decade in 2024, Jansen has shown signs of missing his Southern California roots.

Recently, Lyndon Suvanto of Sportskeeda projected a potential Jansen-Dodgers reunion, naming LA as one of the top predicted fits for the 37-year-old closer in free agency.

"No matter how effective he remains on the mound, at this age, Jansen is undoubtedly in the final years of his career," Suvanto said. "If he wants to secure another ring before he retires, why not a reunion with the club where he recorded 350 saves?"

Jansen made $32 million in two seasons as a Red Sox, and could seek a similar contract value over a one- or two-year deal this time around. At his age, a closer has to be mulling retirement, so perhaps the one-year route makes the most sense.

The Red Sox have been preparing to lose Jansen all along, and if anything, seeing him sign with the Dodgers would be a relief, since they only play LA for three games next season. That is, of course, unless they somehow run up against the Dodgers in the World Series.

More MLB: Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships $27 Million Mariners All-Star To Boston

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News