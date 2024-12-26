Red Sox Embattled $32M All-Star Predicted To Reunite With Dodgers In Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox have known for a while that they'd likely need a new closer for the 2025 season. But nothing is set in stone until a player officially signs with a new team.
Kenley Jansen came to the Red Sox with a potential Hall of Fame track record in 2023, and potentially solidified his case with his performance over two seasons. He made his fourth All-Star team, crossed the 400-save barrier and moved into fourth place on the all-time saves list.
However, Jansen's Boston tenure went sour at the end, when he left the team more than a week before the end of the season. Manager Alex Cora claimed he told Jansen to leave, but it didn't seem as though he or his Red Sox teammates were too thrilled about the premature exit.
Jansen began his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, for whom he pitched 12 seasons and won his only World Series title. After missing out on the Dodgers' second ring this decade in 2024, Jansen has shown signs of missing his Southern California roots.
Recently, Lyndon Suvanto of Sportskeeda projected a potential Jansen-Dodgers reunion, naming LA as one of the top predicted fits for the 37-year-old closer in free agency.
"No matter how effective he remains on the mound, at this age, Jansen is undoubtedly in the final years of his career," Suvanto said. "If he wants to secure another ring before he retires, why not a reunion with the club where he recorded 350 saves?"
Jansen made $32 million in two seasons as a Red Sox, and could seek a similar contract value over a one- or two-year deal this time around. At his age, a closer has to be mulling retirement, so perhaps the one-year route makes the most sense.
The Red Sox have been preparing to lose Jansen all along, and if anything, seeing him sign with the Dodgers would be a relief, since they only play LA for three games next season. That is, of course, unless they somehow run up against the Dodgers in the World Series.
