Red Sox Eyeing These Three Starters Despite Patrick Sandoval Signing
The Boston Red Sox made a very interesting move on Friday.
Boston already has added All-Star Garrett Crochet this offseason and has been looking for another starter to add to the mix. The Red Sox have been linked to all the biggest names out there, with Corbin Burnes consistently being floated as he is the best remaining free agent on the open market.
While this is the case, the Red Sox made a move on Friday to add pitching by signing former Los Angeles Angeles veteran Patrick Sandoval. This surely led some to wonder if the Red Sox would be done adding pitching at this point. But, Sandoval is coming off Tommy John surgery and it's unknown when exactly he will be ready to go in 2025.
The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported that Boston still is looking to add more pitching after bringing Sandoval to town and said the Red Sox have been in contact with Burnes, former Los Angeles Dodgers star Walker Buehler, and Nick Pivetta.
"While Crochet gives the Sox one of the best arms in the game and Sandoval’s addition mostly deepens the rotation pool for 2026, the Sox remain open to other rotation moves this offseason," Speier said. "They have been in contact with free agents such as Corbin Burnes, Walker Buehler, and longtime rotation member Nick Pivetta, while exploring trades even after the acquisition of Crochet."
Bringing Sandoval to town is a great move that could have a lot of upside. But, hopefully the team does make another move. Landing someone like Burnes would take the team to a much higher level.
