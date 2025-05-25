Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Fireballer Coming Back To Boston After Minors Stint

The Red Sox are bringing the hurler back...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have had a very busy few days.

Boston placed Alex Bregman on the Injured List on Saturday and called up phemon Marcelo Mayer in response. The Red Sox called desginated Sean Newcomb for assignment to make room on the roster for Luis Guerrero.

His stint with the team was short-lived, though, as the team announced that they were optioning him to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and calling Zack Kelly back up to the majors.

"The Red Sox today recalled RHP Zack Kelly from Triple-A Worcester," the Red Sox announced. "To make room on the active roster, Boston optioned RHP Luis Guerrero to Worcester following yesterday's doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles."

Red Sox fans obviously are very familiar with Kelly. He made the club out of camp but struggled to kick off the 2025 season. Kelly made seven appearances and had a 9.00 ERA before being sent down to the minors. Now, he will get another shot and likely won't have to wait long to make an appearance because the Red Sox's bullpen has been stretched very thin.

Boston has had a roller coaster of a few days, but now Kelly will at least get another opportunity because of it. He was really good last year for Boston and had a 3.97 ERA last year to go along with a 45-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 56 2/3 innings pitched. Hopefully, he can get back on track this time around.

Patrick McAvoy
