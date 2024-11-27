Red Sox 'Focusing' On Two-Time All-Star After Missing On $182M Star
The Boston Red Sox clearly are looking to add a big piece to the starting rotation but already have missed out on one of the top options out there.
The top three hurlers in free agency this offseason certainly were Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell, and Max Fried. Boston has been linked to all three in some way, but Snell is off the board now. The two-time Cy Young Award winner reportedly signed a five-year, $182 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers late Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Boston now needs to go back to the drawing board with only two of the top three free agent starters available and plenty of competition. Because of this, the Red Sox reportedly are "focusing" on two-time All-Star Max Fried, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Boston Red Sox, who were in on Blake Snell, now are focusing on Max Fried to upgrade their rotation," Nightengale said.
Fried would be a fantastic addition to the top of Boston's rotation. He's a two-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award winner, and World Series champion. Fried developed into one of the top left-handed starting pitchers in baseball in his eight years in Atlanta and has a career 3.07 ERA.
If the Red Sox want to land Fried, they need to act fast if top starters already are coming off the board. Keep a close eye on him in the near future.
