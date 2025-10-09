Red Sox Free Agent Superstar Gets $100 Million Contract Projection
The Boston Red Sox won the Alex Bregman sweepstakes last year, landing the star on a three-year deal worth $120 million with opt outs after each season. Now, Bregman is expected to opt out of his deal after one year in Boston and Spotrac projects him to sign for $100 million over four years this winter, which seems like quite a low projection.
Considering Bregman would be opting out of two years and $80 million to hit free agency, he would need to be fairly confident in landing a deal much bigger than Spotrac's projection. In reality, the number will likely be closer to $200 million than $100 million.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently favored the Red Sox in the next Bregman sweepstakes, and it seems to make a lot of sense.
Red Sox need to do everything in their power to re-sign Alex Bregman
"While there will certainly be other suitors, Bregman remaining in Boston for the foreseeable future is still the scenario that makes the most sense, by far," Kelly wrote. "Yes, at times it feels like the Red Sox have too much young position talent for their own good, but keeping that makes the veteran presence of Bregman that much more important. They also burned the bridge with Rafael Devers, so there's not a good internal option to replace Bregman at third base in 2026.
"Alex Cora wanted to reunite with Bregman last offseason, so much so that the Red Sox gave up draft-pick compensation to sign him. With Devers gone and no ability to give Bregman a QO, the Red Sox should be the most motivated player in the sweepstakes for Bregman."
The Red Sox make sense as the top suitor, especilly if Spotrac is accurate. As noted before, Spotrac's projection is likely very low for Bregman, though.
Either way, the Red Sox need to do everything in their power to bring Bregman back to Fenway Park.
In one season with the team, he quickly became a fan favorite and helped spark the offense when he was on the field. He's going to be the most important storyline in Boston sports until the veteran signs a new contract. The Red Sox would love if it was worth $100 million, but the star is likely looking for more.
More MLB: 'I Had A Blast' Red Sox Leader Sends Message To Fans