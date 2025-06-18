Red Sox Insider Addresses Chance Of Alex Bregman Blockbuster
The Boston Red Sox already traded one superstar away this season. Could another be on the way out of town as well?
Rafael Devers now is a member of the San Francisco Giants and unsurprisingly buzz quickly picked up about who could be next. But, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made it clear Boston isn’t waving the white flag.
Alex Bregman has still been speculated about due to the fact he has an opt-out after the season. The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey addressed the noise and said the club would only consider a move if they are "well out of a wild-card spot."
"Bregman is in a unique spot given that he signed a three-year deal with Boston, but has opt-outs after the first two years, meaning he could be traded, opt out and then sign a different contract elsewhere in free agency," McCaffrey said. "However, trading Bregman would be a massive blow to the team after they dealt Devers, and one they’d likely only consider if they were well out of a wild-card spot."
Bregman currently is on the Injured List due to a quad injury. Before going down with the injury, he was slashing .299/.385/.553 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in 51 games. Losing Devers obviously hurt. But, following that up with a second blockbuster to send a star away like Bregman would be a disaster.
But, this doesn't seem likely at this point, as McCaffrey noted.
