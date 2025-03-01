Red Sox Insider Predicts Boston To Make Prominent Change
There has been a lot of chatter about the Boston Red Sox’s infield configuration over the last few weeks.
It’s a good conversation to have because Boston has a surplus of talent. It’s much better to have more high-end leading to tough decisions rather than too little talent. That arguably was the case over the last few years but Boston is in a completely different spot right now after a fantastic offseason.
Who will be the Red Sox’s starting third baseman to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season? This has been widely discussed with both Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman in the mix for the job.
The Red Sox have two of the top third basemen in baseball so obviously it’ll be a tough choice. MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo released his latest roster projection and predicted Devers to be the team’s designated hitter to at least begin the season.
"Designated Hitter (1): DH/3B Rafael Devers," Cotillo said. "Analysis: Devers will be healthy enough to make the Opening Day roster. The conversation about his position will be incessant until then. When people like Breslow and Cora diplomatically note that “these things tend to work themselves out,” they’re basically saying that Devers will eventually play where they want him to play. If Campbell shows out and claims second base, that spot will be designated hitter."
It’s a pretty fair prediction. Masataka Yoshida is working his way back to the field and hasn’t appeared in Spring Training games yet. Neither has Devers. We should see both soon. If one of the young guys can shine, this seems like the most likely option at least at this point.
