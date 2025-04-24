Red Sox Insider Reveals Expected Return Date For Ex-All-Star
The Boston Red Sox got one reinforcement back for the starting rotation week in Brayan Bello and it sounds like another is going to be on the way next week.
Lucas Giolito is expected to make his final minor league rehab start on Friday and The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey revealed that the current expectation is that he will make his season debut next week on Thursday, May 1st against the Toronto Blue Jays if all goes well.
"(Connor Wong) took BP today and is catching a (Tanner Houck) bullpen," McCaffrey said. "(Alex Cora) said he’s fine catching but needs to catch up hitting wise. He’ll likely go on rehab assignment this weekend. Giolito set for Friday start in Worcester. If all goes well, Cora said he’ll start next Thursday in Toronto"
When he takes the mound, it will be his first regular season start at the big league level since Oct. 1, 2023 as a member of the Cleveland Guardians. He had an eventful 2023 season that saw him spend time with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, and Guardians. He signed a two-year, $38.5 million deal with the Red Sox afterward and picked up the player option for the 2025 season.
Through his four minor league rehab starts so far he has logged a 4.97 ERA, but has a 1.59 ERA in two starts with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
One thing that is interesting is that MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo shared that Boston will have a club option for Giolito worth $14 million in 2026 if he isn’t able to reach 140 innings pitched this year. The trek to 140 innings kicks off next week.
