Red Sox Insider Sounds Alex Bregman Alarm Ahead Of Impending Opt-Out

Is a one-and-done for Bregman in Boston a growing possibility?

Aug 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs to first base on a single during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox's season is over, which means the Alex Bregman rumor mill is getting ready to start churning.

Bregman's impending opt-out was a background story all season. There were occasional whispers that an extension might be possible, but once the trade deadline passed, it was clear that the offseason would arrive with Bregman's long-term future in Boston still up in the air.

As Bregman faces the decision of whether to opt out of the final two years and $80 million on his contract, one Red Sox insider shared a curious insight about what the Red Sox may be thinking on their end.

Will Red Sox let Bregman walk?

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox third base Alex Bregman (2) reacts after hitting an RBI double during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Friday, MassLive's Chris Cotillo opined that the Red Sox could be less desperate to ensure a Bregman reunion than the public perception has been suggesting all season.

"One of my big takes heading into this winter is that they might be more willing to let Bregman walk than everyone thinks," Cotillo said of the Red Sox.

"There are concerns about the aging curve and health there. Have to weigh that against leadership/intangibles/his ceiling. Remember, split camp last winter."

Cotillo refers to the multiple reports last winter, including from MassLive, that manager Alex Cora and CEO Sam Kennedy were staunchly in favor of signing Bregman at the time, but chief baseball officer Craig Breslow (who ultimately would have to make an offer to Bregman's camp) was more hesitant.

If the Red Sox were to let Bregman walk after one year, especially because his arrival indirectly caused the Rafael Devers trade, there would be huge blowback from certain segments of the fan base.

At the same time, those concerns about Bregman are all valid. He only ended the year with an .821 OPS, which would have ranked 30th in Major League Baseball if he had enough at-bats to qualify. Even as a good defender at third base, the 30th-best hitter in the sport typically doesn't warrant a $40 million per year paycheck.

There will be those who can't fathom losing Bregman in the lineup and clubhouse. There will also be those not eager to sign up for a long, expensive commitment. Ultimately, it's the Red Sox's brain trust's opinion that counts.

